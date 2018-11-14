Nov. 14: Winter weather preps

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 14, 2018 at 5:26 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 5:26 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast:

It's another cold morning with temps in the low to mid-20s.

The wind chill is down into the low teens, thanks to a steady 10 to 15 mph north breeze.

Skies are cloudy with few flurries possible through the remainder of the morning.

Highs today will struggle to hit the mid-30s as a strong upper-level storm system moves across Region 8.

Snow showers will develop by Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Robert Tarvus Green, 29, Jonesboro Kidnapping-false imprisonment-1st degree, driving on suspended DL, failure to appear-misdemeanor (11/9) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

Making headlines:

“Wet, sticky” snow expected this week. We have all the links and numbers you will need to get through this winter blast.

A Jonesboro man faces a long list of charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

ArDOT begins early road preps for tonight’s snow.

