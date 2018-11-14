Presentation helps caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Center on Aging Northeast held a class Wednesday afternoon to help caregivers with loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
The main focus of the presentation was to help caregivers learn how to effectively communicate with and care for those diagnosed as they progress through the stages.
Alzheimer’s Association Community Educator Samantha Hollis said that helping family caregivers know what to do helps everyone involved in such a difficult process.
“It takes a village to care for and advocate for this population. They’re a vulnerable population that can’t care for themselves." said Hollis.
Currently Alzheimer’s impacts over 56,000 Arkansans.
Hollis said that family caregivers provide around 18.4 billion hours of care that professionals don’t cover, which is valued at over 232 billion dollars in healthcare.
“The impact of family caregivers is huge, and that’s really what we’re here for, to support their needs.” said Hollis.
Hollis said the Center on Aging tries to hold classes like this at least once a month, or as often as needed.
For more information about the support the Alzheimer’s Association provides visit them at their website here.
If you’re interested in getting in touch with the Center on Aging Northeast, you can reach them at (870) 207-7595.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.