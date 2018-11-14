Report: Authorities search for suspect who hit deputy with car

WYNNE, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Cross County authorities are looking for a suspect who is accused of hitting a deputy with a car, according to a report from Little Rock television station KARK.
The station says deputies are looking for Roderick Talley, who is accused of escaping from custody at the courthouse and hitting the deputy with a car.
Talley, according to KARK, is currently involved in a lawsuit he filed against the Little Rock Police Department over a drug raid at his apartment.
The deputy was on the car’s hood at one point and suffered minor injuries, KARK reported.
