Tow companies prepare for vehicles on snowy Heartland roads

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When it comes to icy roads, some companies have to be out traveling on them no matter what.
This includes police, fire fighters, department of transportation personnel and tow truck drivers.
Tow truck drivers are necessary to keep the roads clear after a vehicle slides on the roads, gets stuck or wrecks.
At one tow truck company, Carnell’s Garage & Wrecker, the owners said that they are very busy anytime winter weather strikes havoc on the roads.
“It’s three-fold more times busy and usually a several hour wait,” Carnell’s Garage & Wrecker owner Craig Carnell said. “We try to get to the priority jobs, ones that are blocking highways and intersection jobs first. Then your normal tows, they seem to fall last.”
Carnell and his crew were getting their trucks ready before they snow hits on Wednesday, November 14. They were checking and refilling fluid levels, checking tire tread, and making sure they have all the necessary equipment ready for a non-stop list of vehicles they potentially will have to help out.
“It’s very important,” he said. “It makes the difference between getting your job done and being stranded on the side of the road yourself.”
Carnell said it's imperative that people stay off icy roads if they can avoid it. He said he encounters many that he helps that didn't have to be out.
"I see a lot of people that drive around just to be driving in the snow," Carnell stated. "You see the same people all day while we're out working on the sides of the roads. You see the guys just driving around just gawking, looking and seeing how much it snowed."
Carnell added that while they are out helping other people and clearing the vehicles off the roads, any vehicle moving near them on those icy roads makes a more dangerous scenario.
“I absolutely hate snow days like what we’re coming up on because everything is so much harder,” Carnell said. “It’s more dangerous and hard to get your job done. It’s just treacherous."
He said if you don’t have to be out then stay home. If you are out on the roads, drive carefully.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.