Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

BRISTOL, TN (KAIT/CNN) - Christmas is less than two months away, but a famous race track in Tennessee is already in the holiday spirit.
Bristol Motor Speedway has put in a new yule-tide installation this season called “Elf Vision.”
The display uses projectors and screens to animate holiday-themed scenes.
The annual holiday show “Speedway in Lights” debuted 22 years ago and is still going strong.
The best part of all, the proceeds benefit children in need.
