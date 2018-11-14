Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 14, 2018 at 8:57 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 8:57 AM

BRISTOL, TN (KAIT/CNN) - Christmas is less than two months away, but a famous race track in Tennessee is already in the holiday spirit.

Bristol Motor Speedway has put in a new yule-tide installation this season called “Elf Vision.”

The display uses projectors and screens to animate holiday-themed scenes.

The annual holiday show “Speedway in Lights” debuted 22 years ago and is still going strong.

The best part of all, the proceeds benefit children in need.

