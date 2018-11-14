Winter drive for the homeless

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The cold weather has officially hit Region 8.
Members of one organization are trying to make sure those most in need stay warm.
Staff with the HUB Homeless Resource Center are holding a Winter Drive.
They are in need of hats, gloves, scarves, warm socks, blankets, and sleeping bags to help keep people warm.
Snacks like Vienna sausages, protein bars, and tuna packets would also be helpful.
A number of different drop-off locations for items have been set up throughout Jonesboro.
The Jonesboro Radio Group at 314 Union St. is participating in this drive as a drop-off spot, along with West Dry Cleaners at 3418 East Nettleton Ave., and the Southwest Church of Christ at 1601 James St.
The drive will run through the month of November.
Larger items they are in need of are working bikes and furniture.
The HUB is located at 711 Union St.
For more information or to arrange a drop off of the larger items, call (870) 333-5731.
