Winter weather tips from Arkansas State Police

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Driving conditions can be challenging during winter weather and the best thing you can do is be prepared.
Here are some Winter Weather reminders from the Arkansas State Police:
- More important than anything when driving through freezing precipitation, slow down! Typically when speed sets into motion, that creates the potential for losing control on wet or frozen roadways.
- When approaching an overpass or bridge, slow down before even getting to that section of the roadway. Bridges and overpasses are where ice typically begins to form first.
- If you do begin to skid, whether on the road or a bridge/overpass, be sure to take your foot off the accelerator. Accelerating will only make the situation worse. Do not try to initiate hard and sudden braking to stop the skid.
- It is always a good idea during the winter months to keep a blanket, water and snacks in your vehicle.
- Before any extended trip, make sure to top-off your fuel tank. Being stranded after skidding off the roadway or stopped in traffic for an extended period of time can be dangerous during sub-freezing conditions.
