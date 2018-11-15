A-State punter Cody Grace named a Ray Guy semifinalist

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There are only a couple teams that are more #ForTheBrand than Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are top 3 in the nation in three special teams stats.
Cody Grace is one reason why, he was named a Ray Guy Semifinalist for the 2nd straight year. The Augusta Sports Council honored the junior from Australia as one of the top 10 punters in the country. Grace averages 40 yards per punt, only 8 of his 47 punts have been returned.
The other semifinalists are below.
2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
Jack Fox, Rice
James Smith, Cincinnati
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
Tommy Townsend, Florida
The three finalists for the 2018 Ray Guy Award will be announced on Tuesday, November 20th. The winner will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 6th at the College Football Hall of Fame. Formal presentation of the Ray Guy Award will be made at the Best of the Gridiron Football Banquet in Augusta, Georgia in January of 2019.
