A-State punter Cody Grace named a Ray Guy semifinalist
By Chris Hudgison | November 15, 2018 at 3:14 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 3:17 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There are only a couple teams that are more #ForTheBrand than Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are top 3 in the nation in three special teams stats.

Cody Grace is one reason why, he was named a Ray Guy Semifinalist for the 2nd straight year. The Augusta Sports Council honored the junior from Australia as one of the top 10 punters in the country. Grace averages 40 yards per punt, only 8 of his 47 punts have been returned.

The other semifinalists are below.

2018 Ray Guy Award Semifinalists

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Dominic Panazzolo, Texas Tech

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

Jack Fox, Rice

James Smith, Cincinnati

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Tommy Townsend, Florida

The three finalists for the 2018 Ray Guy Award will be announced on Tuesday, November 20th. The winner will be announced live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 6th at the College Football Hall of Fame. Formal presentation of the Ray Guy Award will be made at the Best of the Gridiron Football Banquet in Augusta, Georgia in January of 2019.

