Arkansans lost $1.7 million last year to scammers

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Debt collection scams are on the rise, and Arkansans are falling for them.
That’s the conclusion of a recent study by YourLocalSecurity.com.
Using data from the Federal Trade Commission, the study found that 2.7 million scams were reported nationwide in 2017.
According to the study, 510 Arkansas residents fell victim to the scams last year, with senior citizens being the most vulnerable. According to the report, those 60 years of age and older lost $1,745,819 to scams last year.
Debt collection is the #1 scam in the country, and the one Arkansans tended to fall for.
The other top scams are identity theft and imposter scams wherein the caller poses as a trusted person like an IRS agent, sheriff’s deputy, or a friend or family member in trouble and needing money.
