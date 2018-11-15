Blytheville schools close early due to weather conditions

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Winter weather hit eastern Arkansas early Wednesday as Blytheville schools opted to dismiss early because of rain, sleet and snow.
School leaders said they didn’t want to take any chances. Allison Turner with Blytheville Public Schools said they were more concerned about the students being safe.
"We have buses that go out down county roads and dirt roads and we want to make sure they're not icy when we are putting students out there on the road," said Turner.
The wintry mix picked up in intensity throughout the afternoon. Police salted sidewalks as parents waited to pick kids up from the early dismissal.
Parent Deannia Meadows said the district made the right call.
"A lot of people don't know how to drive in it so I think it's a good idea to keep everybody safe," said Meadows.
Along with the students’ safety, school leaders also had to consider their appetites.
With most of the district qualifying for free and reduced lunch, Turner said having students at school guarantees they’ll be fed.
“Sometimes it causes a bit of a dilemma deciding which need is greater .. for us, a lot of our kids are coming here and they’re relying on meals and so that’s a hard decision for us," said Turner.
She said Blytheville Schools wants to keep students safe and fed as well.
