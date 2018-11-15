City receives over $25 million grant for overpass

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The construction of a new overpass in Jonesboro will soon be a reality.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin announced Thursday that the city received a $25.19 million grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation commissioners.
The money will fund construction of an overpass above the BNSF railroad tracks on Highway 18 at Nettleton Drive and Highland Avenue.
The grant required a $3 million match from the city and is part of the $90 million State Transportation Improvement Project grant the city received a year ago.
Mayor Perrin said this is something Jonesboro residents have wanted to see happen for a while now.
“We have people who have to drive through eastern Jonesboro who have been wanting this for years,” Perrin said. “When you receive $25 million for $3 million, you have been awarded a fabulous grant, and I thank everyone at ArDOT, including our local commissioner Alec Farmer, who found a way to help us fund this project.”
The construction will be done by Capital Paving and Construction LLC of Jefferson City Missouri.
Perrin said the first meeting with Capital is set for Dec. 19.
“I cannot wait to see this overpass come to fruition,” Perrin said. “Traveling this route continues to be a major headache when the railroad gates are closed, and I am proud to say that was are nearing the day when it’s nothing but a memory.”
