Criticized deputy refuses to testify about school massacre
Lori Alhadeff, the mother of shooting victim Alyssa watches videos from the school shooting during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Mike Stocker)
By TERRY SPENCER | November 14, 2018 at 11:23 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 3:13 PM

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The then-sheriff's deputy who was on campus during the Florida high school massacre but didn't confront the shooter declined to testify Thursday before a state commission investigating it.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson failed to appear before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, where he would have been asked why he did not enter the building where 14 students and three staff members died Feb. 14 and try to stop the shooter.

Instead, his attorney Joseph DiRuzzo appeared and told the 14-member panel and the packed crowd he had filed a lawsuit earlier Thursday to quash the panel's subpoena. He dropped a copy of the lawsuit on the lectern, turned and left.

One victim's father said to DiRuzzo as he passed, "He didn't do his job. My daughter should be alive." The gallery section for the victim's families was packed, not only for Peterson but to hear from Broward school Superintendent Robert Runcie and Sheriff Scott Israel, who were testifying later.

There had been speculation Peterson might invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to testify as a criminal investigation of law enforcement's response continues.

Max Schacter, the father of Alex Schacter, asks a question during the third day of meetings the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Security video from the shooting shows that Peterson arrived outside the three-story building where the shooting happened as the gunman killed 11 people on the first-floor. Peterson drew his gun, but retreated to cover next to the neighboring building. The video shows Peterson never left that spot for 50 minutes, even after other deputies and police officers arrived on campus and went inside.

The panel's members believe Peterson could have saved the five students and one teacher killed on the third floor if he would have gone into the building and confronted suspect Nikolas Cruz. Some called him a "coward" and "not a real cop" during their Wednesday meeting.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the panel's chairman, said Thursday he wanted to ask Peterson, "Why the hell did he go hide and run away and not do his job."

Florida Senator Lauren Book and Ryan Petty, the father of shooting victim Alaina Petty listen to videos from the school shooting during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Peterson, a decorated 32-year veteran of the sheriff's office, told investigators and in interviews with the "Today" show and The Washington Post last spring that he heard only two or three shots and didn't know whether they were coming from inside or outside the building.

That is contradicted by radio calls in which he correctly identifies the building as the shooter's location. Bullets also came out a window almost directly above where he took cover. About 150 shots were fired from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The shots were heard by others a quarter-mile away.

Peterson, 55, retired shortly after the shooting rather than accept a suspension while an internal investigation was conducted. He is receiving a $100,000 annual pension.

Jennifer and Tony Montalto, the parents of shooting victim Gina Montalto watch videos from the school shooting during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Cruz, a 20-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is charged with the slayings. He has pleaded not guilty, but his attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The panel also Thursday:

— Learned Cruz tried to get a ride from the brother of one of the girls who was wounded in the shooting. About 35 minutes after fleeing campus, Cruz entered a nearby McDonald's and sat down next to a student he knew who'd fled the shooting. Pinellas County Sgt. John Suess said Cruz and the student did not know the boy's sister was a victim. He said Cruz was "pushy" about getting a ride from the other student's mother, but did not get one. Cruz was arrested about 30 minutes later as he walked through a neighborhood.

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears in court via video with public defender Diane Cuddihy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Cruz attacked a detention officer at the county jail and now faces new charges including use of the officer's electric stun device, authorities said Wednesday. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
— Saw video and reports showing Broward deputies and Coral Springs police officers couldn't communicate by radio throughout the initial response. There was also confusion about whether the gunman was still inside the school because the video system in the office was unknowingly on a 15-minute delay. The officers searching the building where the shootings happened were falsely told he was coming down from the third floor at their position on the second floor, when in fact he had fled the building. That delayed the response to reaching victims on the third floor, where six lay dead or dying and four wounded.

The panel has been meeting periodically since April. By Jan. 1, it is required to file a report with Florida Gov. Rick Scott about its findings on the shooting's causes and recommendations for avoiding future school massacres.

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a status check on his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say Cruz attacked a detention officer at the county jail, Tuesday, Nov. 13, and now faces new charges. Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
