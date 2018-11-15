Duck hunters gear up for 2018 season

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Hunters in Arkansas will be hitting the fields come Saturday morning as opening season kicks off for waterfowl.
Farmers are just now finishing up this years crop and will be pumping their fields full of water for all hunters in northeast Arkansas.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recently passed a law for non-residents this season.
Out of state hunters are only allowed 30 of the 60 days this season.
This regulation is only for public land, out of state hunters can still hunt the full 60 days if they are on private ground.
Jeremy Cooper lives in North Carolina and has been hunting and guiding in Waldenburg for 11 years now.
With this new law in place Cooper is eager to see how this years outcome will be for both residents and non-residents in Arkansas.
“To me it’s a wash one way or another," Cooper said. “As a non-resident it doesn’t effect me as much because I hunt private ground. Now non-residents that hunt public ground then yes it’s going to effect them than years prior but at the same time should help the residents in Arkansas not be as crowded.”
That law for non-residents went into effect back in September.
Opening morning is this Saturday, Nov. 17.
Good luck to all hunters in Region 8 on this years duck season.
