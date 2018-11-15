FFN Game of the Week preview: Salem on facing Earle

The 25th season of Football Friday Night concludes Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Earle at Salem.
Matthew Schwartz visited the Greyhounds, see what they said about the 2A 2nd Round matchup.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Greyhound Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - NOVEMBER 16TH
Earle at Salem (Game of the Week - 2A 2nd Round)
Jonesboro at Benton (6A Quarterfinals)
Pine Bluff at West Memphis (6A Quarterfinals)
Sylvan Hills at Marion (6A Quarterfinals)
Morrilton at Blytheville (5A Quarterfinals)
Wynne at Harrison (5A Quarterfinals)
Heber Springs at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)
McGehee at Newport (3A 2nd Round)
Mansfield at Osceola (3A 2nd Round)
Walnut Ridge at Booneville (3A 2nd Round)
Hayti/Thayer preview (Class 1 Quarterfinals on Saturday)
West Plains preview (Class 4 Quarterfinals on Saturday)
Kennett preview (Class 3 Quarterfinals on Saturday)
Caruthersville preview (Class 2 Quarterfinals on Saturday)
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.