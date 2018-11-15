Firefighters, former fire chief honored by Governor

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT/KY3) - Nearly 20 first responders, including members of a Missouri fire department as well as a former fire chief were among those to receive recognition this week for their work in helping people in need.
According to a report from Springfield television station KY3, Missouri Governor Mike Parson honored 17 first responders, including two Missouri Highway Patrol troopers, members of the West Plains Fire Department and retired Springfield Fire Chief David Hall during a ceremony in Springfield.
The 20 people were honored for their acts of valor during flooding this past April. The West Plains Fire and Rescue squad helped to save 92 people during the flooding, according to KY3.
Hall was given the Hall of Fame Award for his service while council member Cary Stewart received a civilian award for his work.
