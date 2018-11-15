Gr8Job: Firefighters save young child

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - It was a frantic situation but a group of firefighters helped save an infant recently in White County.
According to a post on the Searcy Fire Department Facebook page, a neighbor brought the infant to the Searcy Central Fire Station on Nov. 8.
In the video, the firefighters were able to perform lifesaving interventions to help the infant.
“We are proud of our firefighters not only in this situation but for what they do each and every day,” the post noted. “To the citizens and visitors of the city of Searcy, you are in very good hands and we are honored to be here for you."
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.