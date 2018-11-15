Groundbreaking device helps treat irregular heartbeat

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A Region 8 physician becomes the first in the world to use a new tool that helps repair the heart.
Electrophysiologist at St. Bernards Medical Center Dr. Devi Nair used the TactiCath Quartz ablation catheter on Wednesday.
The TactiCath is an advanced, sensor-enabled catheter that helps treat patients with atrial fibrillation by providing the electrophysiologist with more accuracy and precision when repairing the heart.
Atrial fibrillation is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other complications.
Dr. Nair said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to use this device.
“The new TactiCath contact ablation catheter unites fiber optics, flexibility and 3D mapping,” Dr. Nair said. “The catheter emphasizes accuracy and precision through dual impedance and magnetic technologies designed to precisely model the heart to determine where to apply optimal contact force. I am honored to be part of the global trial and to be the first to use the catheter, and I am proud of my amazing EP team that is as excited as me in delivering cutting-edge technology.”
The TactiCath is part of a global clinical trial to help patients with drug refractory persistent atrial fibrillation.
Vice President of Cancer and Heart services at St. Bernards Connie Hill said this device will be put to good use in Region 8.
“Atrial fibrillation is a very common health issue we see here in Northeast Arkansas, so we are excited to bring this new, cutting-edge technique to our patients,” Hill said. “I am incredibly proud of Dr. Nair and the entire electrophysiology team, who continue to take our program to the next level.”
