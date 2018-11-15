Groundbreaking device helps treat irregular heartbeat

“The new TactiCath contact ablation catheter unites fiber optics, flexibility and 3D mapping,” Dr. Nair said. “The catheter emphasizes accuracy and precision through dual impedance and magnetic technologies designed to precisely model the heart to determine where to apply optimal contact force. I am honored to be part of the global trial and to be the first to use the catheter, and I am proud of my amazing EP team that is as excited as me in delivering cutting-edge technology.”