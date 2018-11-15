House fire under investigation in Poplar Bluff, MO

The home was vacant at the time of the fire (Source: Tammy Ebert)
By Jasmine Adams | November 15, 2018 at 5:13 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:05 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - According to officials with the Poplar Bluff, Missouri Fire Department, a house fire is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to Ethel St. at 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The home was vacant with no running utilities. Fire crews got the fire put out around 4:30 a.m

The single story home has extensive damage.

Poplar Bluff officials fought the flames early Thursday morning (Source: Tammy Ebert)
Most of the home is a total loss but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the weather did not impact their ability to subdue the flames.

The State Fire Marshal is on the scene at this time, around 5:03 a.m. and the fire is under investigation.

