Jonesboro police working overnight shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Jonesboro.
According to JPD, the call came in around 4 a.m. about someone shooting at a home in the 500-block of North Main Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to a local hospital.
Region 8 News is working to learn more and will have more information as details become available.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Jonesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or the department’s Crimestoppers line at 870-935-STOP.
