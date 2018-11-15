Little Rock to Orlando non-stop flight now set

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Area residents who want to visit Disney World will be able to take a non-stop flight from the state’s capital city starting Nov. 16.
According to a news release from the Clinton National Airport, Frontier Airlines will begin the service from Little Rock to Orlando after an event at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Little Rock.
The trip will be the airport’s newest route, with the event featuring officials with the airline as well as Clinton National Airport.
Officials also plan to discuss the airport’s growth for 2018 and its projections for 2019 during the event Friday.
