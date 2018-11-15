Marcedus Leech continues comeback story by signing with Iowa State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You can’t blame Marcedus Leech and his family for being emotional on Thursday afternoon. A great comeback story continues.
In the summer of 2017, Leech suffered a broken leg in a pickup game. A year-plus long rehab and a transfer from Poplar Bluff later, Leech will play hoops for Jonesboro this season.
He was a 5-star recruit before the injury. Iowa State offered him before and after the setback, Leech signed with the Cyclones today.
Marcedus had a lot to reflect on after putting pen to paper to play Big 12 hoops.
“My mom. She’s always been a big supporter of me. She was always there. She kept my head on, she kept me up, she kept me in tune. She kept me motivated. As I was sitting down, not being able to move, not being able to play, I was able to watch the game. I think it was all there in my mind, it was just a matter of time for me to implement it into my game. It shows me who really has my back when you’re down. And who is going to be there. I’m really glad it happened to me. Because if it didn’t, I wouldn’t know right now. So I’m glad that it happened, and I appreciate Iowa State for everything.”
Leech and reigning state champion Jonesboro tip off the season November 29th in the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
