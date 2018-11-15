MDOT: Not clear if I-269 bridge was treated for ice before deadly tour bus crash

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - The survivors of the tour bus that crashed and killed two people is set to arrive home Thursday afternoon in Huntsville, Alabama.
Mississippi authorities say they don’t know if the interstate was treated for ice before a tour bus crash left two dead and dozens more injured Wednesday.
The Teague VIP Express tour bus was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi when investigators say it hit a patch of ice on I-269 in DeSoto County and overturned.
The surviving 44 passengers suffered varying injuries, though most were treated at area hospitals and have since been released.
Survivors left local hospitals Thursday aboard a bus headed back to Alabama as investigators turned their attention to the bus crash.
At least three people were still being treated at Baptist DeSoto on Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol will now reconstruct the accident to determine what caused the bus to flip on its side as it crossed an icy bridge on I-269 Wednesday.
MHP Spokesperson Jace Ponder says MDOT crews prepared for Wednesday's storm just like any other, salting bridges and highways.
"On Wednesday crews in DeSoto County began applying salt and slag to the bridges around mid-morning and then at about 11:15, the Marshall County crew was activated,” Ponder said.
But around 12:30 Wednesday, the charter bus traveling southbound from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi crashed just outside Byhalia.
Ponder said MDOT crews were actively treating the northbound lanes of I-269 at the time but said it's unclear if crews made it to the southbound lane before the crash.
"Since it’s a divided highway they treat one lane at a time, so I don’t know for certain if the southbound lane was treated before the accident, before the bus crash,” Ponder said.
In total, MDOT officials say they had about 23 employees operating 14 trucks Wednesday.
The accident happened on a stretch of I-269 that had only been open for about a year.
WMC5 was there as patients left Baptist DeSoto Hospital on Thursday aboard a Teague bus headed back to Alabama.
As investigators focused their attention on what caused the crash, personnel at five Mid-South hospitals focused on the survivors, 19 of which were treated at Baptist DeSoto.
Spokesperson Ayoka Pond said their recently expanded emergency room and experienced staff jumped into action as soon as they got the call Wednesday.
"They treat more than 60,000 ER patients a year so they definitely have the capacity to treat patients that come in from bus accidents and other incidents like that,” Pond said.
MHP said this is the first fatal accident reported on the roadway.
MDOT officials say they’re going to let the Mississippi Highway Patrol complete their investigation, and once the findings are released, they’ll go from there.
