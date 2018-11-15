Men with facial hair are more attractive to women than men without it, study says

(RNN) – A study suggests most women who date men really like a guy with facial hair, but not too much.
The paper published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology surveyed about 8,500 women between the ages of 18 and 100.
They were asked to choose between photos of men with different levels of facial hair.
Here are the results:
1. Heavy stubble, about 10 days’ worth
2. Full beard
3. Light stubble
4. Clean shaven
The results are similar earlier studies about men and facial hair.
“The results indicated that the women found men with light stubble most attractive; these men were preferred as both short- and long-term partners,” said Jeremy Nicholson in Psychology Today.
“However, the women perceived male faces with full beards as the most masculine, aggressive, and socially mature; the women also thought these men looked older. Men's faces with light beards were considered the most dominant.”
