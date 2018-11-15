More Region 8 HS standouts sign to play college sports

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.
We’ll update this page over the coming days with athletes that have signed to play college sports. Links to stories/clips on kait8.com are in blue.
Baseball
Jake Algee (Brookland) - Arkansas State
Basketball
Mya Love (Nettleton) - Arkansas State
Marcedus Leech (Jonesboro) - Iowa State
Kayla Mitchell (Jonesboro) - Lamar
Tiffany Gramling (Greene County Tech) - Arkansas-Fort Smith
Jarquavius Cain (Nettleton) - Delta State
Dasia Young (Nettleton) - UT-Martin
Equestrian
Andie Pratt (Greene County Tech) - Baylor
Softball
Kenley Hawk (Palestine-Wheatley) - Mississippi State
Ashlyn Matthews (Brookland) - Mississippi Valley
Volleyball
Abbi McGee (Valley View) - Arkansas
Zoey Beasley (Paragould) - Southeast Missouri
Emily Grace Calhoon (Valley View) - Union
Sydney Sample (Nettleton) - Union
