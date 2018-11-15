More Region 8 HS standouts sign to play college sports

November 14, 2018 at 6:13 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 6:13 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Some of the best standouts in Region 8 high school sports are heading to the next level.

We’ll update this page over the coming days with athletes that have signed to play college sports. Links to stories/clips on kait8.com are in blue.

Baseball

Jake Algee (Brookland) - Arkansas State

Zane Neves (Jonesboro) - Arkansas

Basketball

Mya Love (Nettleton) - Arkansas State

Marcedus Leech (Jonesboro) - Iowa State

Kayla Mitchell (Jonesboro) - Lamar

Tiffany Gramling (Greene County Tech) - Arkansas-Fort Smith

Jarquavius Cain (Nettleton) - Delta State

Dasia Young (Nettleton) - UT-Martin

Equestrian

Andie Pratt (Greene County Tech) - Baylor

Softball

Kenley Hawk (Palestine-Wheatley) - Mississippi State

Ashlyn Matthews (Brookland) - Mississippi Valley

Volleyball

Abbi McGee (Valley View) - Arkansas

Zoey Beasley (Paragould) - Southeast Missouri

Emily Grace Calhoon (Valley View) - Union

Sydney Sample (Nettleton) - Union

