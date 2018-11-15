Red Wolves reflect before Senior Day matchup vs. ULM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State plays their final home game on Saturday. The 6-4 Red Wolves host 6-4 ULM in a critical Sun Belt matchup.
The final home game also means Senior Day for 22 Red Wolves. 16 of them have been a part of at least one conference title.
Ronheen Bingham and Justin Clifton reflected on their favorite memories in scarlet and black.
“My best memory would be just the guys in the D-Line room," Bingham said. “How goofy everybody is and how we all joke on each other. That would be my best memory to remember.”
Clifton remembers a moment in fall camp that’s becoming a Red Wolves tradition: "Coach Anderson comes in, fall camp. I’m new, I don’t know what’s going on. Comes in, he’s yelling at us, you guys had a terrible practice! You did this! Y’all are expecting to come out here and win! He said ‘everybody to the grass field! I’ll show y’all!’ Everybody gets mad, we run to the grass field, everybody is like why you didn’t do this! Everybody points fingers. We get out to the grass field, it’s a big sno-cone truck out there, they got the water slide. And I’m out there acting like a big kid, smiling, cheesing. That was one of my best memories, freshman year. "
Arkansas State faces ULM Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:00pm, the game can be seen on ESPN+.
Sun Belt West Division Standings
1. ULM 4-2
T2. Arkansas State 3-3
T2. Louisiana 3-3
Saturday 2pm: Arkansas State vs. ULM (ESPN+)
Saturday 4pm: Louisiana vs. South Alabama (ESPN3)
