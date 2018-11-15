Red Wolves reflect before Senior Day matchup vs. ULM

Clifton remembers a moment in fall camp that’s becoming a Red Wolves tradition: "Coach Anderson comes in, fall camp. I’m new, I don’t know what’s going on. Comes in, he’s yelling at us, you guys had a terrible practice! You did this! Y’all are expecting to come out here and win! He said ‘everybody to the grass field! I’ll show y’all!’ Everybody gets mad, we run to the grass field, everybody is like why you didn’t do this! Everybody points fingers. We get out to the grass field, it’s a big sno-cone truck out there, they got the water slide. And I’m out there acting like a big kid, smiling, cheesing. That was one of my best memories, freshman year. "