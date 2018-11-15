SLIDESHOW: November 14 Winter Weather Old Glory flew in the distance as snow began to fall Wednesday in Jonesboro. November 14, 2018 at 6:58 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 7:15 PM Snow made travel on the Highway 14 bridge near Amagon Wednesday difficult. (Source: Jackson County UAEX) Snow was felt in the Black Rock area Wednesday. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It) Snow was also felt in the Bay area Wednesday. (Source: Donisha Weir via Twitter) Snow moved into the Blytheville area Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Charlie Sullivan via Twitter) The cold weather and snowy conditions were also felt in the Harrisburg area. (Source: Rachel Lacy via Twitter) The weather moved into the area Wednesday, making travel on Highway 18 between Blytheville and Jonesboro, difficult. (Source: Mike Zielinski via Twitter) Highway 1 near Cherry Valley (Source: Randall Lace via Twitter) It may not have been Friday night, but the snow at the Wynne football field made for a good opportunity for a football game. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It.) The weather also made travel on the Highway 18 bridge at Lake City difficult. (Source: Morgan Gardner via Facebook) Students leave for the day Wednesday at Jonesboro High School. (Source: Alex Jones via Facebook) It may still be fall on the calendar but the weather felt like winter in the region. (Source: Carol Freszar via Twitter) Snow was reported Wednesday at Bird Land. (Source: Kyle Faught via Twitter) Snow was reported in the Wynne area Wednesday. (Source: Ruth Caubble via Twitter) Snowflakes were reported Wednesday in Pocahontas. (Source: Misty Wells via Twitter) Old Glory flew in the distance as snow began to fall Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: Julie Powell Photos via See It, Snap It, Send It) Snow in the Gainesville community. (Source: Christy Esquivel via Twitter) There was a dusting of snow Wednesday morning in Hoxie. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It)