SLIDESHOW: November 14 Winter Weather

Old Glory flew in the distance as snow began to fall Wednesday in Jonesboro.
November 14, 2018 at 6:58 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 7:15 PM
Snow made travel on the Highway 14 bridge near Amagon Wednesday difficult.
Snow made travel on the Highway 14 bridge near Amagon Wednesday difficult. (Source: Jackson County UAEX)
Snow was felt in the Black Rock area Wednesday.
Snow was felt in the Black Rock area Wednesday. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It)
Snow was also felt in the Bay area Wednesday.
Snow was also felt in the Bay area Wednesday. (Source: Donisha Weir via Twitter)
Snow moved into the Blytheville area Wednesday afternoon.
Snow moved into the Blytheville area Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Charlie Sullivan via Twitter)
The cold weather and snowy conditions were also felt in the Harrisburg area.
The cold weather and snowy conditions were also felt in the Harrisburg area. (Source: Rachel Lacy via Twitter)
The weather moved into the area Wednesday, making travel on Highway 18 between Blytheville and Jonesboro, difficult.
The weather moved into the area Wednesday, making travel on Highway 18 between Blytheville and Jonesboro, difficult. (Source: Mike Zielinski via Twitter)
Highway 1 near Cherry Valley
Highway 1 near Cherry Valley (Source: Randall Lace via Twitter)
It may not have been Friday night, but the snow at the Wynne football field made for a good opportunity for a football game.
It may not have been Friday night, but the snow at the Wynne football field made for a good opportunity for a football game. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It.)
The weather also made travel on the Highway 18 bridge at Lake City difficult.
The weather also made travel on the Highway 18 bridge at Lake City difficult. (Source: Morgan Gardner via Facebook)
Students leave for the day Wednesday at Jonesboro High School.
Students leave for the day Wednesday at Jonesboro High School. (Source: Alex Jones via Facebook)
It may still be fall on the calendar but the weather felt like winter in the region.
It may still be fall on the calendar but the weather felt like winter in the region. (Source: Carol Freszar via Twitter)
Snow was reported Wednesday at Bird Land.
Snow was reported Wednesday at Bird Land. (Source: Kyle Faught via Twitter)
Snow was reported in the Wynne area Wednesday.
Snow was reported in the Wynne area Wednesday. (Source: Ruth Caubble via Twitter)
Snowflakes were reported Wednesday in Pocahontas.
Snowflakes were reported Wednesday in Pocahontas. (Source: Misty Wells via Twitter)
Old Glory flew in the distance as snow began to fall Wednesday in Jonesboro.
Old Glory flew in the distance as snow began to fall Wednesday in Jonesboro. (Source: Julie Powell Photos via See It, Snap It, Send It)
Snow in the Gainesville community.
Snow in the Gainesville community. (Source: Christy Esquivel via Twitter)
There was a dusting of snow Wednesday morning in Hoxie.
There was a dusting of snow Wednesday morning in Hoxie. (Source: See It, Snap It, Send It)