Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

NASHVILLE, TN (KAIT/NBC News) - Country music always holds center stage in Nashville and Wednesday night, country music’s biggest stars took over ABC for the 52 Annual CMA Awards, seen on KAIT.
Country legend Garth Brooks opened the show by telling the audience the event would be dedicated to the victims of The Borderline shooting last week in Thousand Oaks, California.
A moment of silence followed, with the victims' names displayed on the screen.
Singer Ashley McBryde from Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, and others then joined together on stage to open the show with a rousing rendition of “What Makes You Country.”
Carrie Underwood was teased about her pregnancy by her co-host for the show, Brad Paisley, and then, after prodding from Paisley, she revealed she’s expecting a son.
Underwood and Paisley saluted those affected by and working on the California wildfires.
Garth Brooks performed his new song, “Stronger Than Me”, about his wife, Trisha Yearwood, who teared up during the performance.
The Country Music Association Awards honored Keith Urban as entertainer of the year.
Urban, sitting alongside actress-wife Nicole Kidman, seemed genuinely shocked by the win and wiped away tears as he took the stage and honored his family in his comments.
Underwood took honors as female vocalist of the year, her fifth win in the category.
It was a big night for Chris Stapleton.
He won four awards, including male vocalist of the year.
Earlier in the night, he won single and song of the year for “Broken Halos.”
The award for album of the year went to Kacey Musgraves for “Golden Hour."
Among the night’s other winners, Luke Combs for best new artist, The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the third time, and Old Dominion took vocal group of the year.
