Tour bus company involved in deadly crash had recent violations

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Alabama company that owns a tour bus involved in a deadly crash Wednesday has not had any previous accidents. The family-owned Teague VIP Express received an overall “satisfactory” rating with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
However, inspectors noted 15 violations within the last two years, 13 of which were discovered in February of 2017 for the company’s three buses.
Some of the violations were “acute/critical violations,” and most of the violations were for vehicle maintenance.
Some of the violations include:
- Two of the buses had defective axle parts.
- Two buses had problems with their steering systems
- Two buses had inoperative turn signals
- One bus had a defective hazard warning light
- One drive was cited for failing to maintain a driver’s log.
On Wednesday afternoon, one of the company’s tour buses hit a patch if icy highway on its way from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi. Two people died in the crash and the other 44 on board were injured.
Teague VIP Express released a statement Wednesday, which read: “Our hearts and prayers go out to families affected by this tragedy. Please keep them in your prayers.”
