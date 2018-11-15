Walnut Ridge officials tour Disaster City facility in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KAIT) - Lawrence County was represented well in Texas earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post by the City of Walnut Ridge, Mayor Charles Snapp, representatives from Arkansas State University, and officials from Rep. Rick Crawford’s office attended the Disaster City facility at College Station, Texas.
Representatives from Walnut Ridge toured the disaster training facility, in collaboration with the city of Imboden and Dr. Deborah Persell from Arkansas State.
According to the post, this is part of both town’s strategies to develop a complimentary disaster training facility.
