West Memphis men sentenced in federal gun and drug case

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A pair of Crittenden County men will spend more than a decade in federal prison after authorities reportedly found drugs and guns during a search.
Jeremy Briscoe and Carlton Daniels Jr., both of West Memphis, appeared in federal court Wednesday in connection with the case, brought by federal prosecutors after the investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Briscoe was sentenced to 151 months in prison, while Daniels was sentenced to 180 months in prison, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
Chris Givens, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland, said a federal grand jury charged Briscoe with being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and drug trafficking.
Daniels was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, gun and drug charges, Givens said.
Briscoe pleaded guilty in Aug. 2018 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, with an enhanced penalty due to illegally possessing the firearm. Daniels pleaded guilty in June 2018 to felon in possession of a firearm, Givens said.
The cases against Briscoe and Daniels were part of a 2016 investigation by West Memphis police.
“As stated during Briscoe’s change of plea hearing, on May 2, 2016, the West Memphis Police Department executed a search warrant at Briscoe’s residence after previously buying crack cocaine at the house. Inside the home, officers found a loaded shotgun, two sets of digital scales with powdery residue on them and crack cocaine,” Givens said. “On Sept. 21, 2016, officers conducted a search of Daniel’s residence after a report that Daniels had threatened someone with a firearm. During the search, officers found a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun and a Ruger 9-mm handgun as well as cocaine.”
Both Briscoe and Daniels were also given three years of supervised release after they complete their prison sentence, Givens said.
