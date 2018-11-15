Who killed Rebekah Gould? Family waits for answers in cold case

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A father is waiting for answers fourteen years after his daughter was found murdered along the side of a road outside of Melbourne.
Rebekah Gould was just 22 years old.
“She wasn’t found where she was murdered. She had been transported somewhere else and literally dumped,” explains her father, Dr. Larry Gould, who told Little Rock television station KARK.
Dr. Gould remembers a conversation just weeks earlier when Rebekah told him she was leaving her boyfriend and Izard County to follow her dream of becoming a Razorback.
"That was probably the best news I could have heard. Because I didn't expect her to say that,” Dr. Gould said.
Dr. Gould hopes a fresh perspective will lead to the killer.
New York-based writer Catherine Townsend is an Arkansas native and moved back to the Ozarks this summer to piece together a timeline.
"Everyone in town has a theory about who killed Rebekah. And everybody thinks they know what happened," Townsend said.
On the weekend of Sept. 20, 2004, Rebekah came home from college in Northwest Arkansas to visit her boyfriend. Monday morning, she drove him to work at the Melbourne Sonic before stopping by the Possum Trot Convenience Store.
"She was supposed to take a nap, get up later, go pick her sister up and they were going to drive back to school,” Townsend said.
But, Rebekah never showed up.
The next day, police found all of her belongings at her boyfriend’s house where she had been staying in nearby Guion.
"Then we heard her car was there, her purse was there and then later I heard there was a lot of blood in the trailer," says Dr. Gould.
The whole town came out to look for Rebekah.
A search party later found Rebekah Gould’s body on Highway 9, down a steep embankment.
Arkansas State Police later took over the investigation and ruled out Gould’s boyfriend as a suspect in the case.
However, no one has been arrested in connection with the case.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.