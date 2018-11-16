Abortion restriction, Internet sales tax first bills filed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A measure banning abortion based on a Down syndrome diagnosis and a proposal to require online retailers to collect Arkansas sales tax are among the first bills lawmakers filed ahead of next year's session.
Ten measures had been introduced by late afternoon Thursday, the first day lawmakers could pre-file bills for the session that begins in January.
Republican Sen. Trent Garner filed several proposals, including a measure banning doctors from performing an abortion if the woman is seeking the procedure because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome.
Republican Rep. Dan Douglas proposed the online sales tax measure, which has stalled in past sessions. The U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that online retailers can be required to collect sales taxes even in states where they have no physical presence.