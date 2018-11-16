ARDOT hears concerns in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A proposed change to the mapping of an area highway brought the Arkansas Department of Transportation to Jonesboro Thursday to take public comment on the issue.
Officials spoke about a plan to take the Highway 63 label off of Interstate 555 and putting it on a stretch of Highway 49 from Jonesboro to Brinkley.
The plan could impact businesses along Highway 49, but could also alter the information in GPS systems.
District Engineer Brad Smithee said ARDOT wants to make sure they keep location services updated on changes.
“We work constantly with those companies to try to give them the latest information,” Smithee said. “How quickly they incorporate it, that’s outside of our control. We make it available as soon as we possibly can.”
ARDOT has taken the comment process to people in the Jonesboro, Marked Tree and Brinkley areas this week and will take each comment into consideration before a final decision is made.
Smithee says that the biggest issue the change will have is people having to change their address.
