Arkansas State volleyball rallies from 2 sets down to advance to SBC Quarterfinals

South Alabama raced out to an 8-5 advantage on a service ace by Chapel in the second set, however, the Red Wolves rallied when they went on a 4-0 scoring on back-to-back kills by May to even the set at 9. South Alabama rallied when they went 3-0 scoring run to extend its advantage 21-19. A-State couldn’t find an answer for the aggressive South Alabama offense when it drooped the set 25-22 on a kill by Harris.