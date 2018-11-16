Early road preps kept highways passable during snow

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - The snow has all but melted away now, but even at its worst on Wednesday night, most of the roads remained passable, especially state highways.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation started prepping roads early Tuesday, enabling them to make a bigger impact with that extra time.
District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it was road temperatures, the right road chemicals, and extra manpower all working together to keep roads clear and safe for drivers.
“Our pre-treatments and what we did, it bought hours, it bought minutes,” Smithee said. “I share with our folks, buying those minutes on the roads, it may be the difference in a tragic accident, and that makes it worth all of that effort.”
Smithee said there was a couple-hour period where they did have to run snow plows in some areas to keep highways clear.
But, for the most part, the brine did exactly what it was meant to in keeping road conditions safe.
