Family thanks firefighters for saving toddler

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A mother said Thursday that she was thankful that firefighters were at a fire station in Searcy and that they were able to help her child.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Alexandria Mansfield went to the central fire station on Nov. 8 after her son, Evan, began choking on a small object.
She picked up the child, took him to the station, and motioned for firefighters to help.
Searcy Fire Department Lt. Cody Larque noticed the mother holding her son.
“His face was blue, his fingers were turning blue, so I immediately grabbed him and did what my training has always taught me to do,” Lt. Larque told KATV.
The department’s surveillance cameras showed Larque striking the child’s back until a small object came out of the child’s throat.
Mansfield said she was appreciative of the work done by firefighters that day and that the idea of losing her child scared her.
Larque said he was simply doing his job.
“We’re here to provide a service for the community. Every member on this fire department from the newest guy to the oldest guy would have responded the same way in that situation,” Larque said.
