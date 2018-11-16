Football Friday Night (11/16)

The 25th season of Football Friday Night concludes. The playoffs continue all over the Natural State.
Our Game of the Week is 8-3 Earle at 9-1 Salem. The Bulldogs and Greyhounds face off in the 2A 2nd Round.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 Sports app.
We’ll update this page later tonight with highlights from these games
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - NOVEMBER 16TH
Earle at Salem (Game of the Week - 2A 2nd Round)
Jonesboro at Benton (6A Quarterfinals)
Pine Bluff at West Memphis (6A Quarterfinals)
Sylvan Hills at Marion (6A Quarterfinals)
Searcy at Greenwood (6A Quarterfinals)
Morrilton at Blytheville (5A Quarterfinals)
Wynne at Harrison (5A Quarterfinals)
Heber Springs at Rivercrest (4A 2nd Round)
McGehee at Newport (3A 2nd Round)
Mansfield at Osceola (3A 2nd Round)
Walnut Ridge at Booneville (3A 2nd Round)
We’ll also preview Quarterfinal Saturday in Missouri. Chris will profile Hayti & Thayer ahead of their Class 1 matchup.
Here is the playoff slate in and out of the Bootheel.
MISSOURI STATE QUARTERFINALS - NOVEMBER 17TH
1:00pm - West Plains at Ladue Horton Watkins (Class 4)
1:00pm - Kennett at Cardinal Ritter (Class 3)
1:00pm - Lutheran North at Caruthersville (Class 2)
1:00pm - Hayti at Thayer (Class 1)
