Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The “Fill the Food Bank” food drive scheduled for Thursday takes place Friday.
Region 8 News and the Jonesboro Radio Group are teaming up to help the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Anyone can donate non-perishable food donations or you can bring a cash donation to the Kroger Marketplace on Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas provides hunger relief to people in need.
Just one dollar can be donated and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas can take that dollar and turn it into four meals.
Since 1983, the Food Bank has distributed more than 30 million pounds of food throughout northeast Arkansas.
Approximately 5,000 people in northeast Arkansas receive food assistance each week from an agency or program that is supplied by the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Help us fill the food bank and make a difference right here in Region 8.
