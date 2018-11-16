GR8 Job: Local ASP trooper promoted

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Corporal Aaron Easley of Lawrence County is one of several Arkansas State Police officers recently promoted.
The ASP commission recommended Easley, 36, be promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Currently, he’s assigned to patrol duties in the department’s Highway Patrol Division at Troop B in Newport.
With the promotion the 11-year veteran will be assigned to supervisor of the patrol division at Jonesboro’s Troop C.
Others promoted this week included:
- Sergeant Chris Goodman, 43, of Pope County, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. His most recent assignment has been as a post supervisor with the department’s Highway Patrol Division, Troop J in Clarksville. Lieutenant Goodman, a 15 year veteran of the department, will be assigned as assistant troop commander to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H (Fort Smith).
- Special Agent (Corporal) Russ Rhodes, 46, of Garland County, was promoted to the rank of sergeant. His most recent assignment has been with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Company C in Hope. Sergeant Rhodes, a 21 year veteran of the department, will be assigned as a supervisor within the CID Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
