Graceland hosts annual holiday lighting ceremony

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - To celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season, Graceland hosted its annual holiday lighting ceremony Thursday night.
Country music singers Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart had the honor of flipping the switch which illuminated Graceland with Christmas cheer..
WMC’s very own Joe Birch emceed the event and McCreery gave a special live musical performance.
The world premiere of Hallmark Channel's "Christmas At Graceland" movie was also held on the Graceland Soundstage.
The movie was filmed in Memphis last July.
Production staff transformed parts of the city into a winter wonderland in the dead of summer.
