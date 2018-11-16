Honda of Jonesboro Invitational tips off

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - A busy weekend of hoops tipped off at Bearcat Arena. The Honda of Jonesboro Invitational began Thursday afternoon with four matchups.
The hosts Brookland held off Riverview 39-36 in double overtime. The Bearcats will face Manila Friday in the semifinals.
Kansas signee Issac McBride put on a show as Baptist Prep took care of Paragould 66-48. The Eagles will face the winner of the Blytheville/Bay matchup Friday in the semis.
The championship game will be played Saturday at 4:30pm.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.