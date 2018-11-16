Memphis Redbirds announce 2019 schedule

The Redbirds claimed their second-straight PCL title and fourth in franchise history in September and went on to win their first Triple-A National Championship with a 14-4 win over the Durham Bulls, the champions of the International League. The Redbirds went 83-57 in 2018 after going 91-50 in 2017. The 174 wins between the last two regular seasons are the most in a two-year span by Memphis professional baseball clubs since 1933-34, and the back-to-back league championships are the first by Bluff City pro baseball teams since the Memphis Chickasaws in 1952 and 1953.