Nov. 16: Fill the Food Bank; warmer rebound

Today's forecast:
Temperatures dropped below freezing area wide this morning with lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s.
Skies are mostly clear.
Dry and warmer conditions are anticipated across the Mid-South Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds into the region.
Temperatures will rebound into the 50s today.
Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.
Making headlines:
Did you know $1 can provide 4 meals to a Northeast family in need? Today, you can help families in Region 8 by making a cash or food donation at this year’s Fill the Food Bank. We’ll be collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
When her baby started choking, a Region 8 mom picked him up and ran him to a nearby fire station. This morning, she’s giving thanks to their quick response in saving him.
Can you hear me now? That’s a question emergency responders in Randolph County will not be asking each other once a new digital radio system is installed.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.