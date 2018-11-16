Nov. 16: Fill the Food Bank; warmer rebound

Nov. 16: Fill the Food Bank; warmer rebound
Region 8 News
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 16, 2018 at 5:33 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 5:33 AM

Today's forecast:

Temperatures dropped below freezing area wide this morning with lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Skies are mostly clear.

Dry and warmer conditions are anticipated across the Mid-South Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds into the region.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s today.

Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.

((Source: KAIT-TV))

Making headlines:

Did you know $1 can provide 4 meals to a Northeast family in need? Today, you can help families in Region 8 by making a cash or food donation at this year’s Fill the Food Bank. We’ll be collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

When her baby started choking, a Region 8 mom picked him up and ran him to a nearby fire station. This morning, she’s giving thanks to their quick response in saving him.

Can you hear me now? That’s a question emergency responders in Randolph County will not be asking each other once a new digital radio system is installed.

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.