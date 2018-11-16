Randolph County 911 getting new radio system

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A new digital 911 radio system will be coming to Randolph County.
Over the summer, the county’s 911 system started getting heavy interference over their main radio frequency, making it difficult to communicate.
Dispatchers have been forced to use 10 separate radio channels and two switchers to manage radio traffic.
Many times, there is only one person there to run the two switchers.
The Randolph County Quorum Court approved purchasing new digital radios to solve this problem and to help responders.
Randolph County 911 director Nicole Jueal said that the radios are emergency services' lifeline.
“We can give them better directions on how to get where they’re going, to get there quicker," Jueal said. "More information on what kind of call they’re going on, whether it be some kind of weapons call, emergency EMS call, fire department.”
The new radio systems will cost $30,000, but Jueal says that being able to give clearer information will save lives.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.