Report: Overall crime down in Jonesboro in Oct. 2018 compared to year earlier

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released their monthly crime report on Thursday for the month of October.
The report states that crime is down five percent from this time last year.
It also said that total crime month over month had decreased from October 2014 to October 2018.
Crimes against persons increased 12 percent this October compared to last October.
There was also a three percent increase in property crimes and a 13 percent increase in crimes of proactive policing, which are crimes that result from police officer policing the streets to combat certain street crimes.
The report goes on to say that other crimes have fallen by 24%.
