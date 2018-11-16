Sun Belt champion will head to New Orleans Bowl

The Sun Belt’s first ever Football Championship Game will be played on Dec. 1 and kickoff for the game will come straight out of College GameDay on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT. With a new divisional structure in place for the 2018 season, the Sun Belt Championship Game will feature the winners of the Sun Belt East and West Division. The game will take place at the home site of the Divisional Champion with the best overall conference winning percentage. “Over the last 18 years, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and the Sun Belt Conference have shared a tremendous partnership,” said R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Chairman Paul Valteau. “This December, we are excited to host the Sun Belt Conference Champion in what will be a fantastic kickoff to the 2018 bowl season.”