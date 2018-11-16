Two flown to hospital following crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A collision Thursday evening sent two men to the hospital by helicopter.
The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 25 and D in Dunklin County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Terence Robinson, 37, of Bernie was southbound, making a left turn, when he pulled his 2005 Pontiac Grand Am into the path of a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Gary A. Wylie of Lilbourn.
Wylie suffered moderate injuries; Robinson was seriously injured. Both were flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Neither man, according to the report, was wearing a seat belt.
