William Goldman, Oscar winner for 'Butch Cassidy,' has died

Goldman also made political history by coining the phrase "follow the money" in his script for "All the President's Men," adapted from the book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein on the Watergate political scandal. The film starred Robert Redford as Woodward and Dustin Hoffman as Bernstein. Standing in the shadows, Hal Holbrook was the mystery man code-named Deep Throat who helped the reporters pursue the evidence. His advice, "Follow the money," became so widely quoted that few people realized it was never said during the actual scandal.