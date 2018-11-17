A-State college receives grant to help with training

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A nearly $90,000 grant will provide a key opportunity for Arkansas State University nursing students to learn more about helping young children who are ill.
According to a media release from A-State, the Arkansas State University College of Nursing and Health Professions received the $89,098 grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas.
The money will be used to buy a pediatric simulator in the college’s SimBaby Project.
The project allows the students to use the SimBaby simulator – a 9-month-old patient that has realistic symptoms, officials said.
The 125 or so undergraduate students who will use the simulator will be able to focus on assessing and treating a young person.
The college’s dean, Dr. Susan Hanrahan, said in a statement that the simulator will help the students and that the university appreciates the grant.
“We are so thankful to the Blue & You Foundation. “The foundation’s focus on good health and quality care is exactly what Arkansans need. These high-fidelity manikin simulators are quite expensive, but we do educate hundreds of students, so this will be a very cost-effective expenditure for them. We are very grateful for the foundation’s generosity.”
