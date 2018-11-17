Arkansas State volleyball advances to Sun Belt semifinals

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State volleyball team defeated No. 3 Coastal Carolina in four, (25-17, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20) Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.With the win, the Red Wolves will advance to the semifinals to face No. 2 Appalachian State.
Carlisa May led the way for the Red Wolves offensively with a double-double of 18 kills and 10 digs while Macey Putt also earned a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs. Madison Turner earned a game-high seven blocks while also chipping in with 10 kills on the night.
“It has to be someone different every night and tonight it was Madison Turner and Isabel Theut that really stepped up,” said A-State head coach David Rehr. “Madison is really becoming that junior presence on the court for us."
A-State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on back-to-back kills by May and a service ace by Putt. The Red Wolves extended their lead 15-8 when they went on a 5-0 scoring run led by Putt and Isabel Theut. A-State pushed its advantage when it when it went up 23-17 on a kill by Putt. Momentum stayed with the Red Wolves when they took the set 25-17. The Red Wolves rallied in the second set when they went on a 4-0 scoring run led by Theut and Josie Standford to push their advantage to 10-6, ultimately forcing a Chanticleer timeout. Resuming action, Madison Turner earned back-to-back blocks to put A-State ahead 15-10. A-State pulled away 18-12, its largest lead of the night on a kill by May. The Scarlet and Black never let up on the Chanticleers when it took the set 25-15.
Ellie Watkins handed out 43 assists while Tatum Ticknor paced the Red wolves defense with 19 digs. “We knew in game three that this was going to turn into an offensive match and we needed our defense just to give us a few stops. Carlisa had a huge block for us in game 4 and we were able to hold off their attack long enough to come out with a win,” said Rehr.
Coastal Carolina rallied when it came within 12-10 on back-to-back kills by Kyla Manning. However, the Red Wolves responded when they went on a 4-0 scoring run to pull within 17-16 to force a Coastal Carolina timeout. Momentum went in favor of the Chanticleers when they pulled ahead 23-20 on back-to-back attack errors by the Red Wolves. Theut earned back-to-back blocks to pull the Red Wolves within 23-22 but Coastal Carolina took the third set 25-22 on a kill by Kyla Manning avoiding a sweep.
Both teams battled it out in the fourth set when the match was tied 11 times, however the Chanticleers pulled ahead 15-14 on a kill by Anett Nemeth. The Red Wolves rallied when they went on a 3-0 scoring run to take a 16-15 lead and to force a Coastal Carolina timeout. A-State pushed its advantage when it went up 23-19 on back-to-back kills by May.
The Red Wolves didn’t lessen their aggressive offense when they took the set 25-20 on a kill by May.
