Arkansas State volleyball advances to Sun Belt semifinals

A-State jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on back-to-back kills by May and a service ace by Putt. The Red Wolves extended their lead 15-8 when they went on a 5-0 scoring run led by Putt and Isabel Theut. A-State pushed its advantage when it when it went up 23-17 on a kill by Putt. Momentum stayed with the Red Wolves when they took the set 25-17. The Red Wolves rallied in the second set when they went on a 4-0 scoring run led by Theut and Josie Standford to push their advantage to 10-6, ultimately forcing a Chanticleer timeout. Resuming action, Madison Turner earned back-to-back blocks to put A-State ahead 15-10. A-State pulled away 18-12, its largest lead of the night on a kill by May. The Scarlet and Black never let up on the Chanticleers when it took the set 25-15.